The Big Concern TikTok Has About The Cadillac InnerSpace

Cadillac has showcased a new concept car called the InnerSpace and it has TikTokers reeling. The new car does away with things like gas and brake pedals and completely removes the steering wheel. Instead of these common elements, the model features an insane amount of buttons and interactive surfaces, as well as a massive, curved screen where the windshield would normally be.

The InnerSpace joins Cadillac's other concept cars: the PersonalSpace and the SocialSpace. Where the PersonalSpace is meant for one person, and the SocialSpace is meant for a group or family, the InnerSpace is designed with two people in mind. The two seats can come together to form a loveseat, making it easy to cuddle while you watch videos or play games on the curved screen that covers the front of the vehicle.

The concept is also slotted with tons of themes for augmented reality, wellness recovery, and entertainment in general. InnerSpace itself looks like something right out of a sci-fi movie, and while many users on TikTok have taken to the idea of a car concept like this, others are less inclined to accept it as-is. What's the big concern? Some viewers think the vehicle looks unsafe.