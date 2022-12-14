The Dodge Tomahawk Is A Nearly 400mph V10 Motorcycle That Chrysler Never Made

The American car landscape wasn't exactly awe-inspiring in the early 2000s. This was the era that birthed famous automotive mishaps like the Plymouth Prowler, a sleek retro roadster that was betrayed by a weak powerplant, the Pontiac Aztek, essentially a lifted minivan with a face only Walter White could love, and the venerable PT Cruiser, a car everyone loves to hate despite the fact Chrysler sold millions of them all over the world.

Back in the halcyon days of 2003, before the return of the Dodge Charger and Challenger and several years before Dodge started calling everything a Hellcat, the only performance car to wear the Dodge badge at the time was the Viper. At the heart of every Dodge Viper is a gargantuan V10. The first Viper was little more than a V10 engine, a steering wheel and a tube steel frame. It's what gave the Viper its so-called "bite," and one of the primary reasons the Viper is so fondly remembered today. It was from a time where the performance division of Dodge seemingly said the phrase "let's just wing it" as a strategy for building sports cars.

Dodge extended this design ethos to its concept vehicles. One such concept vehicle was the Dodge Tomahawk — a vehicle so positively insane that its top speed is listed as "theoretical" because no one was brave enough (or dumb enough) to test its limits.