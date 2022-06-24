Are Flying Cars Coming Sooner Than We Expected?

For an automobile to be considered a flying car, it must meet all the safety requirements of a car and an aircraft –- this means that it must be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Suffice to say, this process could be complex and time-consuming. For instance, the Terrafugia Transition was granted its airworthiness certificate in 2021 by the FAA –- this happened 12 years after it made its maiden flight (via AOPA).

The NHTSA requires all cars on public roads to meet the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The problem is if you're making a flying car and you include everything required by NHTSA, your car could have too much air drag that could slow it down and pose a flight risk. Not to mention, it could be expensive for the flying car manufacturer. Because of that, Terrafugia Transition sought an exemption for tire selection, advanced airbags, electronic stability control systems, and traditional laminated safety glass [PDF]. The NHTSA approved the exemptions in 2011, but they were temporary ones that only lasted for three years. After the exemptions expired, the Terrafugia Transition is yet to be granted another extension or full approval from NHTSA.

Similarly, AeroMobil (the Slovakian company building flying cars) worked on a prototype for over 30 years before it was certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Despite its approval in Europe, AeroMobil is yet to be certified by the FAA and NHTSA (via Aviation Today).