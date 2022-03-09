The BMW-Powered Flying Car: Everything We Know So Far

You may know BMW as makers of the ultimate driving machines, but the German automaker first dabbled in aircraft engines a decade before launching its first four-wheeled car, the 3/15 Wartburg, in 1928. BMW's spinning propeller badge harks back to the company's industrial origins in 1916, so it's safe to say the brand knows a thing or two about engine manufacturing in general.

Most recently, there's a BMW-powered flying car making raves all over the internet. We're talking about the AirCar by Slovakian technology and transport company Klein Vision. It's not a BMW-branded flying car, mind you, but it does have a BMW gasoline engine.

Klein Vision founder and CEO Stefan Klein's first flying car dates back to 1989 with the Aeromobil 1, a three-wheeled aircraft with a canard-type design and four lift surfaces. However, it failed to provide "optimal results" during its practical driving test due to its moderate width, so Klein developed the Aeromobil II in 1996, a transforming car-slash-aircraft with an improved design for airworthy on-road performance.