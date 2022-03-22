Suzuki Joins The Fray To Develop Flying Cars

Japanese automobile giant Suzuki has joined hands with SkyDrive to bring flying cars to the market. Suzuki's partnership will allow it to engage in development and research covering flying car mechanics, manufacturing, and commercialization of aerial vehicles known as electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. SkyDrive, on the other hand, has already conducted manned test flights of such vehicles and aims to launch a flying car in the Osaka Bay area by 2025. Another key takeaway from the announcement is that Suzuki is targeting India for market development, a country where electric cars are still in their nascent stages of adoption.

Over the past few years, investments have poured in for aerial taxi startups globally, but Japan just might race ahead of the competition — and that mostly has to do with proper government support for such ambitions. As per the roadmap sketched by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT), the business of flying taxis kicks off in 2023, and mass deployment is slated to happen within the next couple of years after that. However, neither Suzuki nor its partner has shared any further details about the plans.