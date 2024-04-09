Toyota's Biggest Car Flops Of All Time

If you grew up obsessed with cars, you probably admire Toyota. The Japanese automotive giant has built a reputation for reliability, innovation, and quality over decades. Who didn't dream of owning a sturdy Corolla, a fancy Camry, or some of the most iconic cars of all time made by Toyota as their first ride? But no automaker is perfect, as Toyota themselves will tell you.

Behind their many successes and industry-leading models lie a few notable productions that fell far short of expectations, showing that even the best of the best sometimes miss the mark. These vehicles were assumed to be breakthrough designs primed for mainstream success, yet rather became failures that left a mark. However, not positively.

From quirky designs that raised eyebrows to ambitious concepts that flopped harder than a lead balloon, Toyota's history is littered with a few lemons that make you wonder, "What were they thinking?" These cars, which initially held so much promise, ultimately left a lasting impression on the company, but not in the way Toyota had hoped.