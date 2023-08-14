How Toyota's Mega Cruiser Went Toe-To-Toe With Hummer

There's an old saying that imitation is the finest form of flattery. If true, then AM General — manufacturer of the military Humvee and its civilian counterpart, the Hummer H1 — must have felt mighty flattered in the mid-1990s when Toyota rolled out its Mega Cruiser. You would be excused for assuming that the Mega Cruiser — its name an escalation of the iconic Land Cruiser off-roader — was some sort of homebuilt kit car Hummer, except that the fit and finish are set to a traditionally high Japanese standard.

Defenders of the Mega Cruiser's copycat styling reason that the requirements of the Japanese military for the extreme-duty, all-terrain SUV would yield a similar vehicle to the Hummer, even if developed in a vacuum. We'll set that discussion aside for now, but suffice to say that the Mega Cruiser actually out-Hummered the Hummer in some respects. It's approximately two feet longer than the competition, up to 10 inches taller depending on roof design, and sports a half-inch more ground clearance.

The Toyota has another trick up its sleeve in the form of rear-wheel steering, which allows the rear tires to turn up to 12 degrees in either direction. Practically speaking, that means the giant truck has a turning radius of just 18.4 feet — less than a modern Toyota Camry, and more than eight feet tighter than the Humvee.