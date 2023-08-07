War Machine To Street Machine: How Gulf War Humvees Became The Hummer

As the war in Vietnam was winding down, the U.S. military found itself sorely in need of a new vehicle to replace an aging fleet of Jeeps which hadn't changed significantly since their inception during World War II. The Army came up with a list of specifications for the new replacement vehicle which included a diesel engine, automatic transmission, and a 2,500 pound cargo capacity that would be suited to transporting heavier, modern weaponry.

Several manufacturers submitted prototype vehicles and after 600,000 miles of hard testing in all sorts conditions from sand to snow, AM General was awarded the contract to produce the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (or Humvee), with the first production versions ready in 1985.

The Humvee's first brush with battle was in Panama when the U.S. government invaded to overthrow dictator Manuel Noriega, but it wasn't until the First Gulf War a few years later when the impressive machine really got to show its mettle. The Humvee had four-wheel independent suspension with 37-inch tall tires that afforded it a whopping 16 inches of ground clearance. A full-time all-wheel drive system ensured that it could travel over or through any terrain, including water up to 60 inches deep. Because of its formidable size and capacity, each Humvee was said to be able to replace two old-school jeeps and an anti-tank missile trailer.