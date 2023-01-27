The Top 5 Most Expensive Vehicles Owned By Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger: Actor, governor, bodybuilder, climate change activist. This icon has been around so long, crosses so many pop culture boundaries, and appeals to so many different demographics that it's hard to imagine a world without "Arnie."
The "Governator" has a net worth of $450 million, earning him the right to the finer things in life. While cars are one of those things, his preference for them is clearly different from most celebrities. His obsession with Hummers (none of which are on this list) stems from fond childhood memories of growing up in a post-World War II Austria, occupied by the British military, which would roll through his small town in their big tanks and trucks, giving out candy to the kids. It's the reason he owns his own tank.
His first car was an "old" rust bucket Opel Kadett, which he paid 1,300 Deutsche Marks for at the age of 19 (via Top Gear). As his career grew, so did the value of his cars. But Arnold doesn't consider himself a gearhead, and he never intended to become one.
As with any celebrity auto collection list, sometimes it's hard to know precisely when or if a car is still in said person's possession as they are often quick to pull the trigger on an "old" car in favor of the latest flavor, and it's important to keep that in mind as we go through Arnie's garage.
Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster
The Terminator was spotted driving around in a silver Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster as early as 2010 with Autoevolution reporting that he purchased one in 2012. Roger Federer was known to have this car in his collection at one point as well. Some sites claim Schwarzenegger paid as much as $540,000 for this car, but that's hard to imagine, considering the base MSRP for a convertible from that year was only $189,600 (via Motor Trend).
Still, this is a crazy car is likely anything but standard. The burgundy red soft top and brake calipers match the interior accents. One of the more exciting things about this convertible is that it only weighs 88 more pounds than the coupe, which is astonishing given the extra rigidity needed to reinforce the body. And it has a built-in rollbar (via Motor Trend).
The convertible comes with a 6.2-liter, naturally aspirated V-8, kicking out 563 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. It was mated to a double clutch, 7-speed automatic transmission that could slide into four different driving modes. It also had a new (for that model) adaptive suspension system with three damping modes (via Motor Trend).
This Roadster goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, does the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds, and has a top speed of 197 mph (via Car and Driver).
Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible
Schwarzenegger loves Bentleys and has owned a few of them over the years, including a silver GT Convertible and a black, older model Arnage. The Bentley shown above is a Continental GT Speed Convertible; however, some websites have mistaken it for his other Continental, a GT Supersports (next on our list).
To be fair, they do look very similar in many ways, and that's because they're from the same "Continental" line, only different models. Because of that, the two have repeatedly been interchanged and mislabeled. However, there's an easy way to tell the two apart: the Supersports have slotted air vents on each side of the hood, while the Convertible does not.
According to sources (Daily Mail and Page Six), Arnie was first seen driving this in late 2018. The problem in idnetifying it is that the '18 line had five different versions, all convertibles and no coupes. Base MSRPs started at $218,400 and went as high as $322,600 for the Supersports (via Motor Trend). Buyers could choose from a vast array of posh, exotic options. It's a Bentley, after all. Options included an eight or twelve-cylinder engine. One source pegs Arnie's GT as the 2018 Speed model (via Rant), so we'll go with that one.
The Speed (with a base MSRP of $264,300) has a 12-cylinder twin-turbo 6.0-liter making 633 hp with 607 lb.-ft. of torque mated to an 8-speed automatic that could be put into manual mode. It also has a sport-tuned air suspension with a continuously operating damping control system (via Motor Trend).
Bentley Continental GT Supersports Convertible
Back-to-back Bentleys! This is the Continental GT Supersports Convertible, which sources show Arnie driving in 2011 (via Autoevolution), seven years before the above GT Speed Convertible. Motor Trend puts a base MSRP on the '11 Supersports at $286,695, while a few sources (Carhp and TheRichest) claim Arnie's cost $320,000, which may be accurate given add-ons he may have splurged on.
The black paint on black wheels with a black soft top makes the red interior pop. The 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine kicked out 621 horses and, despite its weight, it boasted a top speed of 202 mph and could zip from zero to 60 in about 3.9 seconds (via Motor Trend). At the time, it was the fastest, most powerful Continental Bentley ever made (via Top Speed).
A few of its unique features included a Quickshift transmission that cut down shift times by as much as 50%, a Continuous Damping Control system, FlexFuel capability, unique alloy wheels that shaved off 22 pounds, and carbon fiber front seats that shed an additional 100 pounds of weight from each car (via Top Speed). It's smart thinking because even with those weight savings, the car still had a curb weight of 5,300 pounds (via Motor Trend).
According to Edmunds, a mere 80 GT Supersports Convertibles made it to the United States, and Arnie having one of these sleek but macho Bentleys just seems right.
Mercedes-Benz Unimog U1300 SE
We come to the first and only big truck on our list, and no, this five-ton beast is not a Hummer. It's a Mercedes-Benz Unimog U1300 SE that comes with some head-scratching misinformation.
Reports claim this military-grade vehicle was built on top of a chassis from 1977, putting it in the historical category in Germany. The short cab flatbed cargo hauler is powered by a 6.4-liter inline 6-cylinder turbodiesel producing 315hp, has a hydraulic lift on the cab so you can get to the engine, and an integrated four-person bench seat (via Road & Track).
Autoevolution suggests Arnold had two Unimogs, the first he put up for sale in 2014 on German online vehicle marketplace mobile.de for $273,600. Then, a second 2016 Unimog was sold two years later on eBay at a "Buy It Now" price of $350,980. Except, Road & Track claims it's the exact same vehicle. Autoevolution further states the 2014 vehicle had 13,048 miles on the odometer, while the 2016 Unimog had 1,865 miles on it, which would be impossible if they were the same vehicle. After comparing photos from both auctions, though, they look like the same Unimog — down to Schwarzenegger's autograph on the dashboard.
Then there's the issue of importing them into the United States. Since it wasn't out long enough to be allowed into the country, Schwarzenegger had to list the Unimog as farm equipment instead (via Motor Biscuit). If that's true, the time and expense of doing this twice seem unlikely, so the evidence suggests it was the same Arnie-owned Unimog sold twice not two different ones.
2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Roadster
Last, we jump to a supercar and easily the most expensive vehicle in Arnie's collection. He freely acknowledged to Top Gear that this car was nothing but a "headache." He put just 1,200 miles on it because there were only three places he could drive it. He even went so far as to say, "The more expensive and special cars are, the more stupid it is to have them." All of which is why he only owned it for three years.
Schwarzenegger's 2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Roadster (via Mecum) reportedly cost him $1.9 million (via Carhp). It was number 74 of the 150 total produced (via Mecum). He sold it in 2018 to Nigerian car enthusiast Obi Okeke (Doctor Bugatti) for $2.5 million. Okeke also sold Floyd Mayweather a similar Bugatti (via TMZ).
What you need to know about this supercar is that it is light-the-fires-and-kick-the-tires, need for speed, "Top Gun" fast. The quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine produces an astonishing 1,200hp and 1,100 lb-ft of torque with a top speed of 254 mph. Mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission, it goes from zero to 60 in less than three seconds (via Motor Trend). See it in action here.