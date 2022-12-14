The Most Expensive Car In Floyd Mayweather's Collection

Over his 21-year professional boxing career, Floyd Mayweather Jr. officially had 50 fights, knocking out 27 opponents (a 54% clip) along the way. He sported the nickname "Pretty Boy" during his early days, which changed to "Money" when he got older, and eventually morphed into "TBE" (The Best Ever).

The flamboyant fighter has always been good at marketing himself, and has rightfully staked his claim as one of the premiere money-making pugilists of all time. After raking in $275 million from an "exhibition" bout with Conor McGregor in 2017, he again earned the top spot on Forbes' highest-paid athlete's list (the fourth time in seven years). In June 2021, Mayweather got in the ring for a 24-minute "fake fight" with Logan Paul and made another $100 million. During a post-fight interview, the audacious boxer rhetorically asked if he was "the best bank robber?" The following month, Mayweather claimed he had a net worth of $1.2 billion, while other sources report it as $450 million.

Whatever the actual amount, we know Mayweather spends lots of money on cars because he posts about them endlessly on his Instagram feed. In one, he talks about needing a "Grand Theft Auto"-sized garage because he has "about 100 cars," and its estimated that he has spent upwards of $40 million on them in his lifetime. However, Floyd is known for flipping cars about as fast as he gets them, so it's hard to say what is and isn't in his collection. Yet, there is one car that towered above the rest in terms of cost.