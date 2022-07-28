10 Cars From Grand Theft Auto That You Can Actually Own

This is not a car, so maybe that's a bit of a cheat — but the Faggio has been with the game since "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" and is a blast to drive while you're playing. The added bonus is that the real-world version is also a blast to drive and an absolute joy to own, though not terribly fast.

In the game as in real life, the best part of driving a scooter is that you can drive it at full speed any time you are on it. With engines that typically top out around 10 horsepower, full throttle is never going to get you in trouble. While driving in the game, this makes it easy to control and less likely to go spinning out and crashing into a wall. The same is true on the streets. Scooters are a ball no matter where you are riding one.

In the game, the Faggio is a stand-in for the Vespa PX 150 made by the company Piaggio, which is known for being a rugged and reliable machine. This scooter has been in production in one form or another since the '70s, with the last one rolling out of the factory in 2016, according to Top Gear.