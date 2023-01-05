The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars In Roger Federer's Collection
To many, Roger Federer is the single greatest male tennis player of all time. His list of achievements is longer than a court's sideline: It includes 20 Grand Slam men's singles championships, 103 career singles titles, eight Wimbledon titles (the most for any single player), five U.S. Open titles (tied with Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras), and 302 weeks ranked (237 of them in a row, mind you) as the #1 player in the world (via RogerFederer.com).
Honestly, reading through all of his accomplishments will take about as long as getting to the end of one of George R. R. Martin's books. Federer's illustrious 24-year career, which started as a wildcard entry on the ATP Tour in 1998 in Gstaad (via RogerFederer.com), ended at the Laver Cup in London, England (via Tennis) in September 2022.
However, some may not know that the Swedish athlete has been closely affiliated with Mercedes-Benz for the last 14 years. Federer has not only been acting as the brand's ambassador and spokesperson in several advertising campaigns over the years, but has even served as a "source of ideas" for the German carmaker (via Mercedes-Benz).
Despite having a net worth of $550 million and an annual salary of $70 million, money doesn't matter when a car company literally gives you expensive cars. It should come as no surprise that all but one of "The Swiss Maestro's" most expensive rides have a Mercedes-Benz logo. And who can blame him?
This gullwing-less SLS AMG still flew
Weighing in at a hefty MSRP of around $200,000 (via Kelly Blue Book) is the 2012 AMG SLS Roadster, which "King Roger" actually test-drove before the thing even hit the streets. He was also in a commercial touting the car, so the chances that Mercedes gave him one of these powerful machines is as high as his ace rate.
This is the first year the AMG SLS was made as a convertible, and as such, Mercedes had to change out the much more stylish gullwing doors for regular old side swinging doors in order to strengthen the chassis (via Car and Driver). Standard features included dual-zone climate control, heated leather seats with an Alcantara headliner, rain-sensing wipers, and power side mirrors with 19-inch tires on the front and 20-inch on the rear. Additional options added as much as $50,000 to the car's cost (per Car and Driver).
Despite the 6.3-liter branding, the car actually houses a 6.2-liter DOHC 32-valve V-8 (379ci) with an aluminum block and heads. It also has port fuel injection paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The engine kicks out 563 hp at 6800 rpm with 479 lb-ft of torque, can go from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds, tear down the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds, and has a top speed of 197 mph (via Car and Driver).
No mistaking who's behind the wheel of this G63
The average cost of the next few Benzos are very close, but we'll keep with suggested MSRPs, which puts the 2019 AMG G63 SUV next on the list. The standard manufacturer's suggested retail price for this vehicle started at $148,495 (via Car and Driver). Still, just by looking at the custom paint job, this was anything but standard ... not by a lob shot.
Among the many interior features were 10-way heated front seats, dual-zone climate controls, sport Nappa leather steering wheel, a 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system linked to a "COMAND" entertainment system complete with step-by-step navigation, SIRIUS XM, Bluetooth, etc., all attached to two LCD monitors (via Car and Driver).
The 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 blows drops 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque (via Car and Driver). It goes from zero to 60 in 3.9 seconds, does the quarter-mile in 12.5 seconds (via Car and Driver), and has an "electronically limited top speed of 137 mph" (via Carhp). All with a curb weight of 5,842 pounds and a ground clearance of 9.5 inches, capable of towing 6,500 pounds.
But those are standard specs on the publicly available AMG G63. Mercedes gave Federer his "special" version after winning his 20th Grand Slam singles title, so who knows what extra goodies it added to the SUV of the world's top tennis player.
From a silver CLK63 to a yellow GT S, Federer likes his AMGs
A caveat comes with Federer's silver 2009 AMG CLK63 Black Series. He owned it for less than a year, from July 2009 until February 2010. We mention it because only 500 were made between 2007 and 2009 (via Bonhams). Despite the exclusivity, the car had an MSRP of "just" $135,000 (via Edmunds).
The 6.3-liter V8 kicks out 500 hp with 465 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It goes from zero to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 186. It's unclear who had it from 2010 onward, until it sold at a Bonham's auction in June 2021 (for $202,546), but it only had 4,100 miles on the odometer (via Bonhams).
The next car has a little more bite and comes with questions about whether Federer still owns it. Some Internet sources claim ole "Rog" has a 2017 AMG GT S Coupe, while others leave it off their list. The confusion stems from the fact that Federer is the brand ambassador for Mercedes, so it's hard to tell whether photo shoots of him posing with the car are staged or not. The sunbeam yellow coupe is a sight to behold, so it remains on the list just in case.
With an MSRP that started at $132,195, this beast screams speed. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo pushes out 503 hp at 6,250 rpm and 479 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 7-speed auto-shifting manual transmission with overdrive (via Car and Driver). It scoots from 0-60 in 3.6 seconds and hits a top speed past 194 mph. If he doesn't have this car, he should.
Sometimes change is good
Finally, we come to the one car that is not a Mercedes-Benz. By all accounts, Land Rover's Range Rover Sport SVR is considered an SUV that Federer owns. However, for a vehicle that some sources claim is his "daily driver," it's hard to understand why so little is known about it, including the model year. Aside from a single photo of him walking past one, there is no other tangible evidence to suggest he owns one. However, we'll still mention it because every other car associated with Federer is a Mercedes, and at this point, it's become monotonous.
Depending on the exact model year, the Sport SVR could have set him back as much as $117k (via Carhp). A 2017 supercharged model started at only $81,645, so there's a big price difference. The '17 has a 5.0-liter V8 engine producing 550 hp (via Car and Driver), while the '22 model (with an MSRP of $117k) has a similar 5.0-liter V8 supercharged engine. It kicks out 575 hp with 516 lb-ft of torque, and goes from zero to 60 in 4.3 seconds with a top speed of 176 mph (via Land Rover Easton).
Despite his love for Mercedes, even the king of the court has learned how to embrace change.