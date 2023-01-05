The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars In Roger Federer's Collection

To many, Roger Federer is the single greatest male tennis player of all time. His list of achievements is longer than a court's sideline: It includes 20 Grand Slam men's singles championships, 103 career singles titles, eight Wimbledon titles (the most for any single player), five U.S. Open titles (tied with Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras), and 302 weeks ranked (237 of them in a row, mind you) as the #1 player in the world (via RogerFederer.com).

Honestly, reading through all of his accomplishments will take about as long as getting to the end of one of George R. R. Martin's books. Federer's illustrious 24-year career, which started as a wildcard entry on the ATP Tour in 1998 in Gstaad (via RogerFederer.com), ended at the Laver Cup in London, England (via Tennis) in September 2022.

However, some may not know that the Swedish athlete has been closely affiliated with Mercedes-Benz for the last 14 years. Federer has not only been acting as the brand's ambassador and spokesperson in several advertising campaigns over the years, but has even served as a "source of ideas" for the German carmaker (via Mercedes-Benz).

Despite having a net worth of $550 million and an annual salary of $70 million, money doesn't matter when a car company literally gives you expensive cars. It should come as no surprise that all but one of "The Swiss Maestro's" most expensive rides have a Mercedes-Benz logo. And who can blame him?