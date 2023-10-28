Toyota Starlet: The Little-Known Car Sold In America For Just Four Years

Toyota sold nearly two million vehicles in the United States last year, many of them smaller models like the RAV4 and CR-V — which, together, accounted for more than 600,000 units sold. Toyota also enjoyed strong sales of similar models in the mid 1970s and early 80s, as the oil crisis and newly imposed corporate fuel economy standards forced Americans out of gas-guzzling muscle cars and into more fuel-efficient models.

Toyota has sold more than 50 million Corollas in the model's history, and 10 million Camrys — including more than 6.5 million in the United States. While these two models should be familiar to most American drivers, Toyota sold another small car in the early 80s that many Americans may not be familiar with, since it was only on Toyota's lots from 1981 until 1984.

After the Starlet left American showrooms in 1984, American buyers were left with the front-wheel drive Corolla FX16 to occupy Toyota's place in the subcompact niche instead. The tiny Toyota Starlet was wildly popular in Japan, selling more than half a million units during its 10-year production run in its native country, but never achieved that level of notoriety in the USA.