5 Toyota Concept Cars That Made Us Ask 'What Were They Thinking?'

Toyota outsold every other automaker on the globe last year, moving more than 8.5 million cars and trucks. Practical models like the Camry, RAV4, Corolla, and Hilux were among the world's 10 best sellers, upholding Toyota's traditional reputation as a manufacturer of dependable, economical, and practical vehicles for everyday use. But between the production of the first Toyoda model AA in 1936 and the much more recent output of the two millionth Prius, Toyota has also found time to design some outlandish concept vehicles.

Some of these concepts involved cutting-edge green fuel technologies, while others were inexplicable modifications of existing Toyota vehicles meant to expand its capabilities, broaden its appeal, or simply stimulate the imagination. Other concepts were meant to create a niche where none existed, but all of these proposed machines have one thing in common: they're weird.

Some have no apparent practical purpose, others are just plain offensive to the eye, and some seem to be difficult to operate. With all that in mind, let's look at five of the strangest concept cars that Toyota has proposed in its nearly 100 years of automotive design and manufacturing.