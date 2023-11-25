The Reasons Why The Affordable Toyota Echo Was A Total Flop

Japanese auto giant Toyota is known for having the right car for every conceivable demographic. It also thrives on its reputation for churning out utterly reliable and durable cars. However, in the late 90s, Toyota had a problem: Its cars typically appealed to older (or conservative) buyers who couldn't care less about sporty handling or styling.

Enter "Project Genesis," Toyota's initiative to lure younger buyers into driving a Toyota. The project led to three new cars: the Celica, the MR2 Spyder, and the Echo compact sedan. The Celica and the MR2 are two of the most revered sports cars in Toyota's lineage, but the Echo will forever be known as a compact that came up short in the hearts and minds of its intended buyers.

Toyota

The funny thing is it had nothing to do with its dinky, yet modern 1.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine. Equipped with Toyota's variable valve timing (VVTi) intelligent technology, the Echo has 100 horsepower and 100 pound-feet of torque, all routed to the front wheels with a standard five-speed manual, or optional four-speed automatic. It rushed from 0-60 mph in about 8.5 seconds, reasonably decent for a front-wheel-drive econobox.