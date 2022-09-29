The Toyota Sera Is The Bizarre Sports Coupe That Never Came To America

Back in 1926, Sakichi Toyoda founded the Toyota Industries Corporation so that he could build and sell the automatic textile looms he invented. Fast forward thirty-two years to 1958, and the company had evolved and branched into making and selling cars, the first of which was the Toyopet and sold in Hollywood, California. The company only managed to move a paltry 288 vehicles that year, a very humble and Suprasing start for an automaker that some fifty-five years later would be in a dogfight with Germany's Volkswagen over the title of world's largest car maker.

Starting in 2012, Toyota grabbed the title from General Motors and held on to it for the next three years (2013, 2014, and 2015). VW snatched it in 2016 and kept it until 2019. The Japanese car builder regained the crown in 2020 and 2021, only to relinquish the badge of honor to VW for the 2022 production year.

According to Edmunds, Toyota makes four of the top ten cars sold in the United States (RAV4, Camry, Highlander, Tacoma). Additionally, the Camry is the only vehicle on Edmunds' list that can brag about being a NASCAR racing car, an achievement it first made in 2007. It's still the only foreign-made car turning left on NASCAR tracks.

It's safe to say that Toyota isn't afraid to take the high line along the bank and do things differently when needed. Such is the case with the Sera, a model only produced in Japan.