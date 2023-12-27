5 Things To Know Before Buying A Classic Datsun 240Z

The classic Nissan S30, sold in America as the Datsun 240Z, is one of the best-looking cars to come out of Japan during its time. Its shape with a long hood and a swept-back fastback greenhouse appears to draw inspiration from period Jaguars and Ferraris, but its designer says he was actually inspired by an ad for a Parker pen.

Launched in the United States in 1969, the 240Z remained on sale until 1973, when it was replaced by the Datsun 260Z. But even though it came from an automaker with no experience making sports cars, which is evident in the borrowing of design cues from established sports car manufacturers, it was a remarkable technical achievement.

It featured a very smooth straight-six that not only was surprisingly refined for the era but also bestowed the 240Z with very competitive performance — it was no V8, but it felt quick enough. And even though Nissan hadn't made many sports cars before, it got this one just right, with its blend of design, power, good handling (even by modern standards), and stability at speed. It was considered very accomplished by period motoring journalists.

Today, these first-generation Z cars are seen as classics, so they can be expensive, especially if you're looking at a special edition model, but you can still find some good deals if you're willing to put up with some faults that you can fix along the line. By the standard of the early 1970s sports cars, the 240Z was very reliable, and if it's well looked after, mechanical issues shouldn't be too common.

[Featured image by An unusual eye via Wikimedia Commons | Scaled | Public domain]