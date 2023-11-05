Every Generation Of Nissan/Datsun Z Ranked Slowest To Fastest According To Driver Tests

There are few cars that can claim to have shaped the fortunes of an entire brand as much as the original Z-car. The 240Z proved that Nissan, and by extension, Japanese carmakers, could produce sports cars that could compete with the very best on the market, both in terms of performance and affordability. In the decades since the original Z launch, Nissan's sports car line has had plenty of highs and lows, but with the launch of the latest Z, it's returned to its roots as a straightforward yet highly appealing sports car.

With the myriad low-volume specials and iterative improvements made to each model over the decades, it's impossible to single one Z car as definitively the best. So, we've chosen to rank them from slowest to fastest off the line instead, using each generation's reported 0-60 mph times. It should be no surprise that the ranking is mostly chronological, although there's one generation that proved to be particularly ahead of its time in terms of its straight-line performance.