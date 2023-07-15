9 Of The Coolest And Most Unique Features Of The Nissan 300ZX

To fully understand why the Z32 300ZX was such a big turnaround for Nissan, it's worth taking a look back at the previous generation Z31. It was, in the eyes of many, a disappointment that strayed away from the formula that made the original 240Z so successful. It was heavier, less precise, and more of a pseudo-sports car than an actual performance car. In an attempt to impress buyers, Nissan also burdened the Z31 with flashy tech like digital displays and spoken warnings and reminders, but most of those extras were seen as more of an annoyance than anything else.

The voice warning system became known as "B**ching Betty," and had quickly fallen out of fashion with buyers, despite being hailed by Nissan as one of the car's most innovative features. The Z31 has seen a slight popularity revival in recent years as a nostalgic classic, but it was considered to be thoroughly outdated at the time it was retired. The Z32 300ZX needed to not only bring the Z line up to par with its contemporary rivals, but it also had to shake off the slightly tacky image of its predecessor. Not an easy task, but one it achieved with such aplomb that it's arguably the reason modern Z cars are still built today.