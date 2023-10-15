Why The 1970 Datsun 240z Was Way Cooler Than You Remember

Classic cars are a bit like a bag of onions. Each onion is an era, like the golden age of muscle cars, or that period of the 1960s when European sports coupes were all the rage, or the "Miami Vice" era when muscle made way for high-performance sports cars. The outer layer of that onion is always the obvious choice. There's the Ford Mustang, or the Porsche 911, or the Ferrari Testarossa. In a way, that outer layer is a bit boring, bland, and inedible. When you peel it off and discard it, you'll be able to spot the more interesting flavorsome layers. A Ferrari 250 GTO, a Plymouth Barracuda, or an Audi Quattro. If you find an onion marked 1970, one of those deep layers will be the Datsun 240z.

Datsun was the export name for Nissan until 1981, and the 240z was sold as the Nissan Fairlady Z in certain markets. The Z designation has long been how Nissan marked its sports models, though it doesn't like hearing the 240z referred to as a sports car. Instead, it's a "personal GT." The 240z also had a decent legacy, spawning variations like the 260z and 280z (the latter of which was once both owned and totaled by Guy Fieri) — they featured 2.6 and 2.8-liter engines, respectively.

There was also an attempt to relaunch its Z car line in the late 1990s by buying and restoring classic 240zs before passing them on to dealerships. There's an argument that the foundation for legendary motors like the Nissan Skyline was laid in the 1970s with the original Z line. But why focus on legacy when the original example is so brilliant?