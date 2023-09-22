Guy Fieri's First Car Was This Classic Datsun

Most of us are accustomed to seeing Guy Fieri behind the wheel of a fire-engine red 1967 Chevy Camaro Super Sport convertible on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." The celebrity chef with the signature spiky blond hairdo has hosted the greasy spoon road trip series for more than 15 years, picking up seven Emmy nominations along the way.

Fieri grew up in Ferndale, California, where he learned to drive in his father's 1968 Ford Camper Special pickup truck. At 16, he went to France as an exchange student, where he attended culinary school. When Fieri returned to California, he was finally ready and able to buy a car of his own. He told Maxim he was uncomfortable with the idea of taking on monthly payments, so he saved up until he had enough money to buy a car outright.

"And my buddy Johnny was selling his 280Z," Fieri said, "and that was just way beyond the realm of what I thought I would ever get. I figured I'd just end up with an old pickup truck or something."

Soon after buying the 280Z, Fieri fell asleep at the wheel on the way home from a date with Johnny's sister and hit a telephone pole at 50 mph, totaling his precious Datsun. Fieri, of course, lived; ending up with a broken leg and ribs, while his Datsun was not so lucky.

"[The car] only had 50,000 miles. It still breaks my heart ... Drove up on the sidewalk and lucky I lived, you know."