8 Of The Best Datsuns Ever Made

The Datsun name goes all the way back to the foundation of Nissan itself in 1934. A new company had been formed from the merger of DAT Automobile Co. and Jitsuyo Automobile Co., and it was decided that the new carmaker would continue using the "Datsun" name that was already in use by the former company. Datsun/Nissan slowly expanded in Japan during the '30s, but like many manufacturers, ended up pausing production to supply the Japanese Army with vehicles and aircraft during the Second World War. The '50s saw a revival in the carmaker's fortunes, with a run of successful domestic vehicles, and bosses saw an opportunity to expand internationally, with America being a priority market.

Datsun's cars proved to be cheaper, better equipped, and more reliable than many of their American rivals, and it didn't take Datsun long to go from an unknown outsider to a household name. All was well until the '80s, when Nissan had a change of heart and decided to put its own name on cars rather than using the Datsun brand. By the mid-'80s, the brand had been phased out globally. It remained that way until 2013, when Nissan relaunched Datsun as a budget brand for developing markets. It didn't last long — by 2022, Nissan had announced it was retiring the Datsun name again to focus on cars with higher profit margins. It's unclear if Datsun will ever make a return, but here are eight of the brand's best cars to date.