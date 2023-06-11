10 Classic Mini-Trucks We'd Gladly Choose As A Daily Driver Over Any Modern Pickup

In the world of imported mini trucks, the Subaru BRAT is unique to the point of bordering on bizarre, but it is oh-so-endearing. The name is a sort of forced acronym for Bi-Drive Recreational All-terrain Transporter, referring to the all-wheel-drive system that has always defined the Subaru brand. The other defining characteristic of Subaru is the boxer engine, and the BmodelRAT is powered by a 4-cylinder version cranking out a whopping 61 horsepower in the early versions and up to an astounding 95 horsepower in the later turbocharged models.

Styling of the BRAT is also unique, built upon a monocoque chassis borrowed from one of the passenger vehicles and converted into a truck. The design is kind of a love-it-or-hate-it affair, but it could be had with t-tops, which is always a bonus. The best feature is the rear seats installed in the bed so Subaru could avoid paying a 25% tariff imposed on light trucks, aka the chicken tax. Sitting in the bed of a tiny truck in some iffy seats may not be the best idea, but your kids will love it.

The BRAT is a well-built little truck that would be a dependable vehicle if kept in good running order, but they are exceedingly rare to find these days. It is not all too good for hauling much as it is underpowered and has a low payload capacity, but it is such a fun little ride, none of that really matters.