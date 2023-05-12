5 Classic Volkswagens That Will Run Forever

Volkswagens, despite the brand's German heritage, are icons in the United States and everything from a humble Jetta sedan to the fastest Golf R has a dedicated fanbase Stateside. As with most cars from Europe, a lot of the American public might see VWs as unreliable and something that's hard to find parts for, not to mention someone to work on them outside the dealership. That may be the case for a rare Volkswagen Corrado or a tuned Golf R32 with some extra go-fast parts.

But in reality, there are plenty of Volkswagens around that are reliable daily drivers that might even give cars powered by Chevy Small Blocks or Ford's Panther Platform a run for their money. While the chances of a car literally running forever are slim to none, as eventually the sun will collapse on itself and the solar system will cease to exist, there are a few cars within VW's extensive lineup that have a fairly decent chance of standing up to the test of time and hanging in there for years to come. Granted, without proper maintenance and a decent amount of care, no car will run for very long.