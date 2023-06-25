Game-Changing Engine Swaps: 12 Incredible Conversions That Took Things To The Next Level

Engine swaps are a time-honored tradition for mechanics who never learned to color inside the lines. Some of the earliest modified cars built to gain power for more speed originated during prohibition. Bootleggers running illegal booze to the black market sought ways to outrun the law and initially took to altering their cars for better performance. The genuine modifications eventually gave way to engine swaps, where a guy running moonshine could switch out his Ford engine for a bigger and more powerful Cadillac while retaining the same look of the original car. This ingenuity and experimentation led to the creation of the modern sport called NASCAR.

Common swaps over the years have involved replacing a 6-cylinder of a base model car for a V8 that was offered on higher-level performance trims. These would be rather easy as the engines going into the cars were made for them and were offered as options for that model. However, some people like to push the boundaries of good taste and mix and match makes and models to create something completely new. And modern technology has also made this endeavor much more technical, requiring high levels of skill as computers have made cars some of the biggest pieces of tech available. Fabricating parts and aligning equipment from different manufacturers is not something learned in school and takes grit and inventiveness to execute well. Some examples of good engine swaps are astounding, and these 12 incredible conversions take things to another level altogether.