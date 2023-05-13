The 5 Best Chevy Camaros Ever Made, Ranked

The Chevrolet Camaro is a classic racer that's turned heads for decades. It was introduced as a direct competitor to the Ford Mustang. Since it first hit the market in 1966, the Camaro has remained a favorite among track specialists and daily drivers alike in all its trim levels and build iterations. Camaros bring a timeless and muscular body shape to the fore, and owners have continued to flock to an increasingly potent lineup that has only gotten better with time.

Whether you're a big fan of the classics or love the newer additions to the range, there's a Camaro out there that can satisfy any type of driver and car lover. With a pedigree as fabled as the Camaro, it can be a difficult task to select just five examples that set the bar at its pinnacle. Yet, these five offer something special to even the most discerning car enthusiast.