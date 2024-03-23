10 Of The Best JDM Engines For Your Project Car

From high-revving four-cylinder buzzers to turbocharged beasts, there is a Japanese domestic market (JDM) engine for everyone. Known for their reliability and engineering ingenuity, Japanese engines own the tuning culture, save for perhaps GM's special LS family of V8 small blocks. You will see them in tuned BMWs and Ferraris. They are an integral part of drifting and racing in general. Moreover, they enjoy unrivaled aftermarket support. Crucially, they have a cult following; many enthusiasts swear by JDM engines.

The coolest thing about JDM engines is that there are many recipes on offer. While the USA, for example, is mainly synonymous with the V8, JDM automakers offer a diverse tasting menu, with each engine having a slightly altered recipe. And each one is as delicious as the other; they just tickle your petrol buds in an alternate way. There are four-cylinder rev-happy motors for compact cars, heavily-turbocharged inline-4s for rally icons, and twin-turbo inline-6 powerhouses. Not to mention, you will find motors specifically designed for FWD, RWD, and AWD drivetrain configurations.

But which JDM engine is best for your project car? Well, buckle up because here we will present you 10 great JDM engines that offer a unique experience. The list contains powertrains of all different types, designed to fit every possible drivetrain configuration. In other words, you will surely find a unit that fits the bill!