Why The SR20DET Is Considered One Of Nissan's Best Engines
The Nissan SR20DET is a potent four-cylinder engine that's widely regarded as one of the best engines to come from the iconic Japanese automaker. If you're not familiar with the naming scheme of Nissan engines, we'll break it down for you: "SR" is the series of engines from the marque, while the 20 in the name represents its 2.0-liter displacement; the D indicates that it is a dual-overhead-camshaft assembly; the E means it uses electronic fuel injection; and the T indicates that it is turbocharged. Hailing from the '90s, the SR20DET spans a wide range of Nissan models, none of which came to the U.S. when new. We did, however, get the non-turbocharged version, the SR20DE, in the Sentra, Pulsar NX, and G20.
Overseas, though, the SR20DET was available in the S13 chassis as the 180SX (known in some parts as the 200SX to represent the 2.0-liter displacement) and the all-wheel-drive hot hatch, the Pulsar GTi-R. It continued its reign through the S14 and S15 chassis. However, despite the turbocharged variant never coming to the U.S. directly, if you attend a drift event in the U.S. today, you're almost guaranteed to see one. They're a popular swap for the U.S.-delivered 240SX because the S13 chassis being identical stateside makes it a drop-in swap. It's also found its way into tons of other chassis like the AE86 Toyota Corolla and Mazda Miata. What makes this engine so great?
The SR20DET has virtually unlimited aftermarket support
Nissan first produced the SR20DET in 1989. It remained in production until 2002 with the final year of the S15 Nissan Silvia Spec R. Throughout its run, Nissan made general improvements to the engine while retaining its basic platform construction. Improvements over the years included adding variable valve timing and implementing smart coils with integrated igniters (known as "smart" coils). Its compact size makes swaps fairly easy, and its native turbocharging gives it north of 200 horsepower out of the box. For many folks, that's more than enough.
What really keeps the SR20DET relevant, though, is its aftermarket support. There's a virtually endless supply of high-performance intakes, exhausts, and downpipes that give a fair boost in power, especially with a proper tune for these modifications. Best of all, these bolt-on modifications don't require in-depth mechanical experience and are a basic install for virtually anyone. If you're looking to dig deeper, though, a world of forged internal components, stroker kits, aftermarket camshafts, valve springs, and full-standalone electronic engine management makes the sky the limit with SR20DETs. With a properly built engine and a good tune, an SR20DET can easily push north of 500 horsepower.
The SR20DET downfall: The price
Unfortunately, popularity comes with a price tag. For a while, the SR20DET was sort of an underground powerplant that one could find for a decent price. Nowadays, though, prices are through the roof. A quick look at eBay motors shows prices as high as $8,500 for a late-model SR20DET from an S15 Nissan Silvia. Depending on what variant of the SR20DET you're looking at and whether it comes with accessories like the turbo, engine harness, or transmission, it seems that $5,000 or so is currently as low as they go.
There are a handful of front-wheel drive SR20DETs available for around $2,000, but using the front-wheel-drive engine in a rear-wheel-drive setup comes with its own set of problems like intake and exhaust manifolds and water lines being incompatible. Overall, though, if you've got the money to buy one, the SR20DET makes a phenomenal powerplant for a myriad of project cars. With its 200+ horsepower starting point and nearly endless supply of power upgrades, it offers a fun and punchy start with the option to progress your build as time rolls on.