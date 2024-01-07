Why The SR20DET Is Considered One Of Nissan's Best Engines

The Nissan SR20DET is a potent four-cylinder engine that's widely regarded as one of the best engines to come from the iconic Japanese automaker. If you're not familiar with the naming scheme of Nissan engines, we'll break it down for you: "SR" is the series of engines from the marque, while the 20 in the name represents its 2.0-liter displacement; the D indicates that it is a dual-overhead-camshaft assembly; the E means it uses electronic fuel injection; and the T indicates that it is turbocharged. Hailing from the '90s, the SR20DET spans a wide range of Nissan models, none of which came to the U.S. when new. We did, however, get the non-turbocharged version, the SR20DE, in the Sentra, Pulsar NX, and G20.

Overseas, though, the SR20DET was available in the S13 chassis as the 180SX (known in some parts as the 200SX to represent the 2.0-liter displacement) and the all-wheel-drive hot hatch, the Pulsar GTi-R. It continued its reign through the S14 and S15 chassis. However, despite the turbocharged variant never coming to the U.S. directly, if you attend a drift event in the U.S. today, you're almost guaranteed to see one. They're a popular swap for the U.S.-delivered 240SX because the S13 chassis being identical stateside makes it a drop-in swap. It's also found its way into tons of other chassis like the AE86 Toyota Corolla and Mazda Miata. What makes this engine so great?