5 Of The Best Rear-Wheel Drive Cars You Can Buy In 2023

For many decades, rear-wheel drive was commonplace, but the fuel shortage of the 1970s created the need for a more efficient alternative. Because most cars already had their engine mounted at the front, it was simple to connect the front wheels to the powerplant. Automakers picked up a few extra miles-per-gallon by implementing front-wheel drive, but there were other benefits as well, including lower manufacturing costs and better traction in slippery conditions like snow (since the engine's weight was directly over the wheels).

If front-wheel drive seems so advantageous to the average driver, why do car enthusiasts prefer rear-wheel drive? The first reason is weight distribution: Because the drivetrain components are more equally divided between front and rear, the weight distribution of a RWD car is typically closer to balanced weight distribution, which improves handling and ride quality.

Also, accelerating hard in a RWD car, like when drag racing, transfers weight to the rear axle, which increases traction on dry surfaces. The front wheels can remain focused solely on steering, eliminating a phenomenon known as torque steer, which can make it difficult to control a high-horsepower FWD car.

Lastly, skilled drivers can use the throttle in a rear-wheel drive car to control understeer or oversteer tendencies, or in extreme cases, drift or slide a car around corners. Front-wheel drive has become so pervasive that it almost seems like rear-wheel drive only exists in the realm of sporty, performance-oriented cars, of which there are still plenty in 2023.