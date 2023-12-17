How Nissan's SR20DET Engine Packs Such A Powerful Punch

The Nissan SR20DET is one of the Japanese four-cylinder engines most beloved by tuners. It is the turbocharged version of the popular SR20 2-liter engine, which powered cars like the Nissan S13, S14, and S15 Silvia, as well as the 180SX, although it also powered a front-wheel drive performance Nissan, the Pulsar GTI-R from 1990 (pictured), one of the coolest JDM cars worth importing.

It debuted in the 1988 Nissan S13, and it made 200 horsepower. Power was upped to 217 horsepower in the 1994 – 1998 S14 model and again to 247 horsepower in 1999 when the S15 was introduced. The increase in power came courtesy of a new and larger turbocharger, as well as technological advancements such as variable valve timing, which not only allowed for more power at the top end but also better torque distribution across the rev range.

Thanks to its dual overhead camshaft design, the SR20DET had four valves per cylinder (two for intake and two for exhaust), which, in combination with an advanced engine management system, allowed for more precise control of the fuel-air mixture. This not only made the engine run cleaner, but it also helped with responsiveness and power delivery, especially at lower rpm.

An aluminum cylinder head helped reduce its weight and also aided with heat dissipation. It had strong stock internals, and it was light and compact. Its small size made it a viable option to swap one into many different vehicles (even non-Nissans), and the fact that it was turbocharged from the factory made it easier to extract power without having to add costly aftermarket parts.