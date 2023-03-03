Learning To Replace Ignition Coils On Your Car Is Easy, And Could Save You A Ton Of Money

The ignition coils in your car provide the high voltage electrical current that allows your spark plug to create its spark. These parts are humble looking, and they make use of relatively simple electromagnetic principles. An ignition coil has two windings, the first using between 150 and 300 turns of wire and the second boosting this value by about 100 times (15,000 to 30,000 turns). The resulting electromagnetic field takes a typical 12-volt electrical current and amplifies it to about 20,000 volts like a transformer.

The humble coil of wires is a critical component in properly functioning engines. In concert with sensors that detect the crankshaft position, the coil provides precision-timed delivery of electrical current to keep the engine moving. But over time, these sensors can fail and the ignition coils themselves can break down. This may be a result of moisture issues, or simply wear and tear through typical use.

A coil that's degraded will typically result in a check engine light, and if you allow the problem to persist, you are likely to experience rough idling, weak acceleration, and misfires in the engine. These additional stressors can spiral out into other components under the hood, making the problem much worse than a simple part replacement. Indeed, replacing the ignition coil is something you can do yourself.