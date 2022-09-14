Tiny Mistakes That Are Making Your Car Worthless

Automobiles are one of the most valuable assets most people will own. The unfortunate part of owning a vehicle is that, unlike real estate, it will — with some exceptions — depreciate. From the time it's driven off the lot, the depreciation clock is ticking for a new car. Most car owners will make efforts to a varying degree to keep the value from dropping too quickly, while others probably think little of it so long as the car gets them where they need to go.

As a professionally trained auto tech, I have seen firsthand the incredible damage people can unknowingly inflict on their rides. I understand the importance of regular maintenance and the enormous benefits of keeping up with it. Having spent a fair amount of time working with used car dealers, I have seen many instances of people who have undercut their possible trade value for simply overlooking easy-to-repair issues. Still, spending money on oil changes and other maintenance items is far less gratifying than spending on new electronics or clothes, but the maintenance costs are an investment in protecting a highly valuable asset. Also, with the complexity of automobiles having risen to a point that car owners are capable of doing few of their own repairs and maintenance, the chances of having problems have also risen drastically. Therefore, while I recognize the possibility of pushing the limits of acceptable hyperbole, here are some tiny mistakes that could be making your car worthless.