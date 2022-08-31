Gadgets That Are More Expensive To Repair Than Buying A New One

Modern life is nigh impossible to navigate without a mobile phone. Furthermore, the days of the indestructible Nokia and small, convenient flip phones are long gone, so we are forced to deal with fragile devices that have high-tech components sandwiched between slabs of glass. Additionally, while these devices add an impressive amount of technology, so too do they add to the price. Early smartphones came with removable batteries and could fairly easily be taken apart to replace broken components. Today they are completely sealed, requiring specialized knowledge and tools to perform basic repairs.

For new phones of the upper echelon of pricing, repair costs may well be worth the expense and device insurance can help soften the blow. The real issue comes up as a phone ages just a few years, remaining fully functional but devalued to a point that repairs can cost more than buying a replacement. Furthermore, manufacturers such as Apple all but require you to use only authorized service centers as they do not make their parts available to the general public. This practice is chief among right-to-repair advocates who want consumers to have the ability to repair their own property or have independent shops available that can do it for them. We reported in 2017 that Apple was lobbying against legislation that would have forced it to open up its schematics and parts catalogs, doing so with the argument that it knew best how to protect its customers from the hazards of unauthorized repairs.

However, this can look to some like an excuse to keep more profits for itself at the expense of the consumer. The company has since relented and opened up some self-service options, though the process involved comes with its own controversy. This practice also continues to build up e-waste as phones are continually thrown out when they could have plenty of usable life left. E-waste is a toxic problem that most of us never think about, as it gets shipped to developing nations as an affordable means of disposal, only for it to end up poisoning the most vulnerable populations with mercury and other toxic heavy metals. More needs to be done to make phones more durable and easily repaired; doing so would be good for consumers who could save money and be good for the Earth by reducing pollution, as well.