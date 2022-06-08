Why Powered Wheelchair Users Are Fighting For The Right To Repair Their Own Equipment

The U.S. is making progress away from the limitations of proprietary repair services and towards fairer laws that not only make third-party repair easier but also acceptable. Adding to this progress, the state of New York recently passed the "Fair Repair Act" bill that compels all "digital electronic products" manufacturers to uphold the right to repair and make spares available so people can fix their gadgets themselves. In line with the right to repair consumer electronics, another movement for fairer repair regulations is starting to shape up, and it concerns mobility vehicles such as powered wheelchairs for the disabled.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost one billion people (or 15% of the world's population) suffer from disabilities. Out of these people, about three million individuals in the U.S. rely on wheelchairs for their daily routines. This requirement adds a significant chunk to the American Durable Medical Equipment industry, which is already worth more than $56 billion as per Grand View Research. A big percentage of these people with disabilities use electronically-powered wheelchairs and are forced to rely on first-party repairs, which are time-consuming, costly, and can leave them stranded without a necessary tool for days, even in the case of straightforward repairs.