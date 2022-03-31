Samsung Embraces DIY Phone Repairs With iFixit Collaboration

This announcement is a huge deal, especially for the "Right to Repair" movement. Sustainability, after all, isn't just about using recycled or recyclable materials, but also about prolonging the life of a product beyond advertised or guaranteed periods, which in the case of electronics, involves being able to repair devices, especially on your own.

Unfortunately, it seems businesses are set up to profit from making phones difficult to repair. From ending support after just two years to expensive first-party or authorized repair services, this "planned obsolescence" has been criticized not just by consumers and advocates but even by lawmakers across different countries. Samsung has started to take big steps away from that status quo by, for example, extending its software support up to four years or so, but this is perhaps its biggest and riskiest step yet.

According to the announcement, owners of certain Samsung phones and tablets in the US will be able to repair those devices on their own. Of course, that would mean nothing if consumers don't have access to the right tools and replacement parts, so Samsung will be providing those, too. Even better, the company will encourage owners to return those used parts so that they can be disposed of responsibly or recycled if possible.