Apple's Self-Repair Program For MacBooks Might Be Creating More Problems Than It Solves

Apple has finally expanded the self-service repair program to cover MacBooks with the M1 chip, after keeping it limited to iPhones for a healthy few months. The core idea is to let users repair their misfiring MacBook on their own by referencing the official instruction manual, buying parts directly from Apple, leasing the repair kit, and saving the repair costs in the process that would otherwise go into Apple's or a technician's pockets.

But an iFixit analysis suggests that repairing a compatible MacBook is neither really a cakewalk from a technical standpoint nor is it exactly easy on the pockets. To begin, the repair manual for the 14-inch MacBook Pro spans 162 pages, and it starts with an intimidating instruction right on the third page. "Read the entire manual first. If you're not comfortable performing the repairs as instructed in this manual, don't proceed."

To make things worse, the actual repair and replacement steps proceed all the way up to the 162nd page. But that's not the end of it. Once the parts have been put in their designated place, users need to go through the system configuration process, which involves the crucial process of matching part numbers. If parts don't match, vital systems might be rendered non-functional.