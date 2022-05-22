E-Waste Is More Important Than You Realized

According to the United Nations, 50 million tons of electronic waste are created each year. This is comprised of old devices or electronics that have broken or stopped working. Even though there is so much of this waste accumulating each year, with plenty of usable precious metals within them to be recycled, the mining of these metals continues to drive down available resources. For example, there is possibly as much as 7% of the world's gold sitting in this ever-growing e-waste, the UN notes.

Further, less than 20% of e-waste is recycled, making it difficult for the precious metals within them to be put to better use rather than being stuck in a landfill. This loss of precious metals is just another effect of e-waste, which also can have effects on environmental pollution and human health. Because there are few formal e-waste recycling programs, especially in third-world countries, informal recycling takes place instead. However, this has been found to have many detrimental impacts on health, as explained by the Population Reference Bureau.