Car Tech That Is A Total Waste Of Money

Turbocharging has been one of the biggest developments in the auto industry over the last couple of decades. Turbos are commonplace as a way of boosting fuel economy while maintaining adequate power levels for cars and trucks of all sizes (via MotorTrend). They have also long been the go-to add-on for creating performance; they are a reasonably affordable means of increasing power without making major modifications to the internals of the engine.

They are reasonably affordable, which is not exactly the same as affordable. Good turbochargers can cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, and the additional parts and labor for installation can cost hundreds more. It is still cheaper than replacing or rebuilding an engine with high-performance parts, but is not necessarily a cheap alternative.

However, finding cheap turbo alternatives is easy. Electric turbos have been popping up online, purporting to boost air intake through an electric fan wired into the car's 12-volt system. These are a waste of money. Jalopnik spelled out the details, explaining that new technology from automakers like Ferrari and Mercedes is coming for cars to use electric turbos. However, those are powered by massively powerful 48-volt systems, and no 12-volt fan could ever produce enough force to increase power in your engine. They are a waste.