Here's What Made Nissan's RB26DETT Inline-6 Engine So Legendary

Movies, video games, and all sorts of motorhead media love to feature classic Japanese sports cars from the 1990s. Perhaps the most admired of the bunch is the '90s lineup of Nissan Skyline GT-Rs. The iconic R32, R33, and R34 models all have one thing in common beyond a Skyline badge and ludicrous speed: the RB26DETT inline six-cylinder engine.

The Nissan RB engine family was born in the mid-1980s, getting its acronym from "Response Balance." The first RB engine found its way under the hood of the fifth-generation Nissan Laurel and eventually went on to become one of the most iconic engine platforms in tuner car history. The engine's use in legendary platforms like the Skyline GT-Rs and enduring popularity in the tuning scene has made the RB26DETT an iconic piece of Japanese automotive history.

[Featured image by RocketJohn via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 4.0]