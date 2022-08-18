Movie Cars You Didn't Realize Actually Exist

The M4S was a fascinating concept race car built by Dodge that went on to star in one of the strangest slasher films of the mid-'80s, "The Wraith" (via Auto Evolution). The movie about an undead street racer hell-bent on revenge managed to luck into a high-profile cast, with early career performances by Charlie Sheen, Sherilyn Fenn, Randy Quaid, and Clint Howard. The titular Wraith is usually silent and clad in black racing gear, so the car really takes front and center on-screen. It seems to possess supernatural powers; able to drive away unscathed from numerous fatal collisions, and the futuristic Dodge design helps sell its otherworldliness throughout the film.

Before its starring part, the M4S was created as a fully-functioning race car in 1981, and it featured plenty of cutting-edge tech for the time (via Allpar). Dodge farmed the design out to Specialized Vehicles Inc. in Michigan, which created a swooping aerodynamic body with gullwing doors and a mid-engine layout. The engine of choice was a Chrysler 2.2 four-cylinder, ironically similar to what you'd find in its pedestrian K car lineup. However, this version of the motor was far less tame after being fitted with a Cosworth dual-cam head and a sophisticated twin-turbo system, rated at 440 horsepower. The concept also proved it could reach up to 195 mph in top-speed testing.

Only a few examples were built, but one made its way onto the set of "The Wraith," where it was used for hero shots. Six clones were made for the film, most being destroyed in the many crash scenes.