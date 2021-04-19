Furiosa (Mad Max) set to be Australia’s biggest film shoot ever

The actors are in place, the stage is metaphorically set. Now, the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel “Furiosa” is nearly ready for production. Furiosa’s filming will begin in June of this year, 2021. This film will be directed by George Miller, as each of the Mad Max films have been in the past.

Furiosa will star actor Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, the character previously played by Charlize Theron. Above you’ll see a screencap from the making of Mad Max: Fury Road. You’ll see Furiosa as played by Theron, and Immortan Joe, as played by the Toecutter, AKA actor Hugh Keays-Byrne (RIP!)

This movie will be co-produced by George Miller and Doug Mitchell. Per a release this week via a Variety article, Furiosa will be Australia’s Biggest Film Shoot Ever.

In a statement made this week, Australia state premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed that the film will be made in Australia. “This is great news for New South Wales,” said Berejiklian. “It is expected to become the biggest film ever to be made in Australia.”

The latest word from Warner Bros. is that Furiosa will be released in theaters on June 23, 2023. That gives the crew about a year and a half (give or take a few months) to complete the film, from start to finish.

The Ministerial media release noted that NSW Government’s $175 million Made in NSW fund and PDV Rebate and the Australian Government’s 40% Producer Offset “helped to secure the production for NSW” – in effect confirming that Furiosa will be filmed in Australia.

ALSO NOTE: Today Berejiklian posted from Fox Studios with confirmation of the locale for the filming of Furiosa. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on Mad Max and stay tuned for more details on the next (prequel) movie Furiosa!