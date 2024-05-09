10 Affordable JDM Cars With Surprisingly Powerful Engines

Affordable and powerful JDM classics are becoming extinct. Thinking about snatching something interesting that's flown under the radar? Odds are, some YouTubers recommended it on their channel, and the price has already spiked, or it's about to. Then there's the looming inevitability of electrification on the horizon, which has urged enthusiasts toward analog JDM machines. Basically, if you want to find something good in today's used car market, it's best to act quickly. We can help you with that.

This article will put the spotlight on some surprisingly powerful Japanese cars, mainly produced during Japan's bubble economy era, which escaped the recent price hikes. Although these cars slipped by many enthusiasts, they still have that special JDM sauce we all love. They are not cheap, mind you, but compared to Supras and Skyline GT-Rs reaching six figures, they're relatively affordable.

Oh, and to make this list useful for more people, we included various types of powerful vehicles. These include two fast wagons to transport your family in style, a Supra-beating coupe, an Aston Martin-rivaling grand tourer, quite a few fast sedans, and even a hot crossover. Sounds interesting? Let's get cracking!