Mazda's Iconic Rotary Engine Explained: How It Works And Why It Went Away

The rotary engine is unique in its success and failure and its ability to make an impact with a completely different way of thinking. As it is, every production car for the last 130 years, aside from electric and early steam-powered models, relies on a reciprocating piston internal combustion engine. This uses cylinders with pistons to compress air mixed with fuel, which is detonated to turn linear motion into rotational force. This is the engine Karl Benz used on his Patent Motorwagen, the first automobile ever made, and it is the same type of engine used on the latest S-Class. Others have designed and built prototypes of alternate engine designs, but none made it into production, except the rotary.

The rotary engine is best known for being championed by Mazda and installed in its RX-7 and RX-8 sports cars for many years. It's also the most misunderstood engine, especially by mechanics who have trained and worked only with piston engines. This leaves the rotary to be championed only by enthusiasts who often have an obsession with all things rotary that's borderline unhealthy. However, thanks to this select group of weirdo geniuses, the rotary is living long past its expiration date in workshops dedicated to Mazda sports cars. It helps that Mazda makes cars with excellent handling, good build quality, and that are fun to drive. But many are uninitiated into the world of the Mazda rotary engine.