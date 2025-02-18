7 Of The Highest Horsepower Cadillacs Ever Made
You might be surprised by some of the high-performance vehicles that Cadillac has made over the years. While the general image of Cadillacs has been that of cushy, comfortable highway cruisers, there have been some notable Caddys that have displayed a penchant for all-out performance. We're not just talking about straight-line gusto here, but also the ability of these Cadillacs to show their taillights to other cars on a twisty road course. These vehicles are all part of Cadillac's V-Series, which includes a broad array of body styles that have qualified to wear this hallowed high-performance badge.
For the purposes of this article, we will focus on high-horsepower Cadillac production vehicles; street machines that came down a factory assembly line and were sold to their happy owners in a Cadillac showroom. Here are some of the most powerful Cadillacs ever made, going from merely impressive to downright neck-snapping. There are quite a few of these, so let's get started!
2025 Cadillac CT4 Blackwing – 472 horsepower
With the exception of the Lyriq-V EV, the Cadillac CT4 Blackwing is the only high-performance Caddy on this list that is not powered by a V8 engine. Instead, the CT4 Blackwing derives its power from a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 472 horsepower. The CT4 Blackwing's V6 sends its power to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission.
In the CT4 Blackwing, 0-60 mph goes by in 4.0 seconds, while the sprint to 100 mph takes 9.4 seconds. The quarter-mile run is over in 12.4 seconds at 114 mph with the automatic and 116 mph with the stick shift. Cornering on a 300-foot skidpad is impressive at 1.04g for the automatic and 1.01g for the manual. Top speed is 189 mph.
Standard equipment on the Cadillac CT4 Blackwing includes an electronic limited-slip differential, adaptive dampers, Brembo brakes on the front wheels, a drive mode selector, and launch control. Base MSRP is $63,590 with the six-speed manual, and the ten-speed automatic adds $3,275. Plenty of other options are available, like metallic paint ($625), quilted leather seats ($4,900), a power sunroof ($1,050), and more.
2019 Cadillac CT6-V – 550 horsepower
The 2019 Cadillac CT6-V is the first of the several V8-powered models on this list of high-horsepower Caddies. This all-wheel drive, full-size Cadillac was the first to have the Blackwing engine, named for the birds adorning the original Cadillac crest. The 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 has a "hot-vee" setup, meaning both turbos reside in the angle between the cylinder banks. Maximum boost from the turbos is 20 psi. The CT6-V's Blackwing V8 puts out 550 horsepower, which is sent through a ten-speed automatic transmission on its way to all four 20" wheels. Active rear steering and Magnetic Ride Control enhance cornering, while four-piston Brembo brakes and summer-rated performance tires give the CT6-V improved stopping power.
Performance stats for the 2019 Cadillac CT6-V include a 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 150 mph. It was priced at between roughly $51,500 and $93,000 based on options — and production was limited to slightly more than 700 units for the 2019 model year only — so this is something of a rare bird among high-performance Cadillacs.
2009-15 Cadillac CTS-V – 556 horsepower
The 2009-15 Cadillac CTS-V represented the second generation of the CTS-V. Starting out as a sedan only, the CTS and CTS-V model lineups saw the addition of a two-door coupe and a four-door wagon for the 2011 model year.
The powerplant for the 2009-15 Cadillac CTS-V was a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that produced 556 horsepower. This engine was similar to the LS9 engine you could get in the performance-spec Corvette C6 model of the time, the ZR1. CTS-V buyers had their choice of a Tremec TR6060 six-speed manual gearbox or the six-speed 6L90 Hydra-Matic with paddle shifters.
Keeping all that power under control were track-ready Michelin PS2 tires, quick-reacting shocks with tour and sport settings, and coolers for the oil, transmission, and supercharger. An optional Track package added heavier-duty brakes and an additional cooler for the differential.
The second-generation CTS-V could accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds, while 0-100 mph took 9.7 seconds. The quarter-mile went by in 12.6 seconds at a trap speed of 116 mph. Putting the CTS-V on a 300-foot skidpad produced a cornering force of .93g. Top speed, according to Cadillac, was 191 mph for the manual version and 175 mph for the automatic.
2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V – 615 horsepower
This high-horsepower 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V does not come with a V8 or any other type of combustion engine. It is a battery electric vehicle, the first EV that has been given the Cadillac V-series treatment. The Cadillac Lyriq-V uses dual electric motors with a total of 615 horsepower going to the front and rear axles simultaneously. A 102-kWh battery pack provides the juice to power these motors, giving the Lyriq-V an estimated 285 miles of range on a full charge. Using the Velocity Max feature to release the Lyriq-V's full power, a 0-60 time of 3.3 seconds is possible. This makes it the fastest-accelerating Cadillac ever, according to the manufacturer.
Supporting all of this raw electric power is the Lyriq-V's lowered damping suspension, Brembo brakes, and fast-ratio steering. These features combine to give the Lyriq-V, in Cadillac's own words, "outstanding canyon-carving abilities." Its 22-inch wheels are available with either all-season or summer performance tires, while the Lyriq-V can be identified by its bespoke front fascia and body trim. Production of the 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V started during early 2025 at GM's Spring Hill, Tennessee plant, so sufficient quantities of this beast should be available during the 2026 model year. The Lyriq-V's base MSRP will be $79,990.
2016-19 Cadillac CTS-V – 640 horsepower
The 2016-19 Cadillac CTS-V was the third and final generation of this mid-sized, all-out performance car. The CTS-V was Cadillac's weapon against the German high-performance sedan brigade led by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi during the final years of the 2010s.
The third-gen CTS-V shared its supercharged 640-horsepower, 6.2-liter V8 with the Corvette Z06. All of this power goes through an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters, then directly to the rear wheels. A limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, and forged aluminum wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires all contribute to keeping the shiny side up. A lightweight carbon-fiber hood helps to keep the 2016-19 CTS-V's weight below its German competitors.
The Cadillac CTS-V's massive horsepower is enough to provide a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds, with 0-100 mph going by in 7.5 seconds. The quarter-mile run takes a total of 11.8 seconds and you'll sail through the traps at 124 mph. Estimated top speed is 200 mph. Cornering on a 300-foot skidpad generates .98g.
2025 Cadillac Blackwing CT5-V - 668 horsepower
The 2025 Cadillac Blackwing CT5-V is the latest contender for the Cadillac muscle car throne, at least where internal combustion is concerned. The CT5-V packs a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with an output of 668 horsepower. In true muscle car fashion, you get a choice of six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic transmission through which to send all that power to the rear wheels. Helping to manage this prodigious power output are a limited-slip differential, launch control, and Performance Traction Management.
Performance stats are impressive, including a 0-60 mph run in 3.5 seconds and 0-100 mph in 7.3 seconds with the ten-speed automatic. Doing the quarter-mile in the automatic takes 11.4 seconds at 128 mph, while its cornering provides a 1.01g reading on the 300-foot skidpad. Both transmissions enable the same top speed of 205 mph. The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing has a base MSRP of $99,090. If you plan on any serious track use, you may want to consider some options, like the carbon-ceramic brakes for $9,000 additional or the sport seats trimmed in leather with carbon-fiber backs at a $6,070 upcharge.
2025 Cadillac Escalade-V – 682 horsepower
Believe it or not, the highest-horsepower V-Series Cadillac is also the largest. The 2025 Cadillac Escalade-V comes with an all-aluminum supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that puts out an incredible 682 horsepower. All of this power flows through a ten-speed automatic transmission before being distributed to all four wheels. Although it weighs about three tons, the Escalade-V is designed to be a high-performance SUV, both in the powertrain and the handling departments.
The Escalade-V rides on 24-inch wheels shod with all-season tires. Brembo six-piston performance brakes on the front wheels provide additional stopping power. An electronic limited-slip differential helps maintain traction while an external oil cooler manages the oil temperature when you exercise those 682 horses. Both Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control can be had as options.
Performance specs for the Escalade-V include 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds and 0-100 mph in 10.3 seconds. The quarter-mile goes by in 12.7 seconds at 111 mph, while the Cadillac Escalade-V generates .69g on the 300-foot skidpad. Top speed is limited by a governor to 125 mph. Base MSRP of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade-V is $161,990, with the longer-wheelbase ESV model starting at $3,000 more.