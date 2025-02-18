7 Of The Highest Horsepower Cadillacs Ever Made

You might be surprised by some of the high-performance vehicles that Cadillac has made over the years. While the general image of Cadillacs has been that of cushy, comfortable highway cruisers, there have been some notable Caddys that have displayed a penchant for all-out performance. We're not just talking about straight-line gusto here, but also the ability of these Cadillacs to show their taillights to other cars on a twisty road course. These vehicles are all part of Cadillac's V-Series, which includes a broad array of body styles that have qualified to wear this hallowed high-performance badge.

For the purposes of this article, we will focus on high-horsepower Cadillac production vehicles; street machines that came down a factory assembly line and were sold to their happy owners in a Cadillac showroom. Here are some of the most powerful Cadillacs ever made, going from merely impressive to downright neck-snapping. There are quite a few of these, so let's get started!