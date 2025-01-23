2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V Is 615 Horsepower Proof That You Probably Don't Need A Blackwing

Cadillac heard you like fast cars and skipping gas stations, and so it's bringing the 2026 Lyriq-V to join the swift EV party. Boasting very nearly as much power as a CT5-V Blackwing — and actually expected to best it by a tenth of a second in the 0-60 mph run — the newest version of the all-electric SUV promises to be another nail in the "but EVs are so boring" argument.

Though it got off to a rocky start, the Lyriq is now Cadillac's top model for sales volume, with over 28,000 sold in 2024 alone. It is, the automaker claims, the most popular luxury EV in the U.S. market — boasting a 76% conquest rate, bringing in drivers from other brands. If that success sounds familiar, it's because Cadillac has previously said the same thing about its V-Series cars, with performance variants also helping win over new clientele (and, perhaps just as important, younger drivers, too).

Now, the 2026 Lyriq-V is combining those two strategies. When it lands at dealers in mid-2025, priced from $79,990 (plus destination), it'll be the first all-electric V-Series and the top of the performance tree for Cadillac's growing EV lineup.

