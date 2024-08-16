Cadillac Reveals The Future Of The V-Series Brand, And It's Electric

Cadillac loves a futuristic concept, and the Cadillac Opulent Velocity leans into the automaker's longstanding obsession with American luxury that doesn't compromise on performance. Revealed at Monterey Car Week 2024, the new concept coupe flirts with a duality that Cadillac says epitomizes its owners. On the one hand, their desire for speed — on the other, an unwillingness to sacrifice creature comforts to achieve it.

The result is a 2+2 coupe with large, upward-swinging doors and dramatic proportions. Apparently inspired by motorsport, with short front overhangs and a lengthy tail, it avoids too many crease lines and sharp edges in favor of smooth surfaces and the use of light as a design element as much as a practical one.

The familiar upright front and rear light signature is present, but paired with a new body-color grille shield. That's surrounded by fluted glass pinstripes, casting shadows and reflections across the sculpted cut-outs and scoops. At the rear, the lamp clusters reflect into the belly pan, while an "infinity lens" encapsulates a floating Cadillac logo.