Cadillac's Sollei Convertible Concept Is Glorious, But Promises Disappointment

Cadillac's history of introducing well-received concept cars that never made it to production is almost as old as the brand itself. From the likes of the Cadillac Le Mans and Cadillac Starlight from the '50s to the Cadillac Voyage of 1988 and the Cadillac InnerSpace electric sportscar unveiled in 2021, the company has never been short on big ideas that have sadly proved impractical to manufacture.

The advent of EVs hasn't slowed down Cadillac's zest for creating fresh concepts, not matter how outlandish they might appear initially. A few notable all-electric concept cars from Cadillac include the Cadillac Opulent Velocity Concept, revealed in 2023, and a wackier one-seat autonomous EV helicopter called the Cadillac PersonalSpace.

Now the company has unveiled yet another forward thinking concept car — the Cadillac Sollei Convertible. This car is different from Cadillac's previous EV concepts in that this one is a 2+2 luxury electric convertible, although it clearly takes plenty of inspiration from iconic Cadillac convertibles from the past.

Cadillac showcased the new Sollei Convertible concept at Cadillac House at Vanderbilt, located at GM's Global Technical Center campus in Warren, Michigan. While the company hasn't commented on the possibility of a production variant of the Sollei Convertible ever making it to the public, it did provide some stunning images of how the car might look on the road.