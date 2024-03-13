Cadillac's New V-Series Concept Car Teases The Future Of Electric Luxury Performance

Starting with the supercharged V8-powered CTS-V from 20 years ago, the Cadillac V-Series has always been about combining America's most well-known luxury automaker, Cadillac, with absurd amounts of horsepower and legitimate performance acumen. The contemporary Cadillac CT5-V and its Blackwing variant, possessing 360 horsepower and 668 horsepower, respectively, carry on the V-Series torch quite nicely.

However, as the Age of Ultium approaches with vehicles like the Cadillac IQ and General Motors brands shifting collective attention to electric vehicles, Cadillac hasn't left the V-Series in the dark, at least as far as concept cars go. Via a press release, Cadillac gave precious few details on its newest EV concept, dubbed "Opulent Velocity." Absolutely wild name aside, the Opulent Velocity is set to give the automotive world a taste of what Cadillac's future will look like, and potentially EV performance cars as a whole.

More details are expected to be revealed later this year. The teaser itself coincides with the 20th anniversary of when Cadillac first revealed the V-Series at the 2004 running of the 12 Hours of Sebring race.