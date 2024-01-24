Cadillac May Be Going EV, But The 2025 CT5-V Blackwing Keeps Its Beastly V8 Engine

Cadillac may be readying its all-electric future, but internal combustion isn't going out quietly. The 2025 Cadillac CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing are sticking to the automaker's tried-and-tested formula: luxury sports sedans that don't stint on power or driver engagement. For the new model year, the promise is a pair of performance four-doors that make the luxe that little bit more lavish, and the grunt a little more potent.

Kept are the two current engines. The 2025 CT5-V uses the 3.0TT, with 360 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. A 10-speed transmission is standard, along with Magnetic Ride Control, Performance Traction Management, and an electronic limited slip differential. All-wheel drive is optional.

Cadillac

More potent still is the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing, with GM's fearsome 6.2-liter supercharged V8. Familiar to any Corvette fan, it packs 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque. Like the non-Blackwing car, there's Magnetic Ride Control, eLSP, and PTM; however, the Blackwing also gets Custom Launch Control with Line Lock.