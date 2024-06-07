2024 Cadillac Lyriq Review: Luxury SUV Does EV Differently

Electric cars may have raced to secure their automotive cool credentials with blistering straight-line speed, but arguably it's in the luxury segment where ousting internal combustion makes the most sense. Witness by way of solid evidence the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq: the first of the automaker's new fully electric line-up, and a car which aims to blend what Caddy buyers have long loved, with the realities of our EV-focused, SUV-obsessed world today.

The result isn't the biggest Cadillac EV — that'll be the upcoming 2025 Escalade IQ — but it's scaled for the fiercely popular midsize SUV segment. Nor is it the most expensive, or the most lavish — that'll be the $300k+ built-to-invitation Cadillac Celestiq — but its eligibility for U.S. electric vehicle incentives could bring its near-$60k starting price to just over $51k.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

With GM insisting the Ultium platform's early bottlenecks for Lyriq production are sorted, Cadillac's EV is all out of roadblocks — and of excuses. So, does this unexpectedly affordable electric luxury SUV check off all the necessary boxes?